Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.47. 157,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,702. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $169.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

