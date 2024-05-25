Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,051 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,709 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,749,162.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

Shares of WDAY traded down $39.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.91. 15,622,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $311.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.94 and a 200 day moving average of $269.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

