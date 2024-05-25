Sepio Capital LP Sells 8,482 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,482 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,176,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.