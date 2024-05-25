Serica Energy’s (SQZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.86) price objective on the stock.
SQZ stock opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.24) on Tuesday. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £687.61 million, a P/E ratio of 653.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is 8,518.52%.
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
