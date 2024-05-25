Serica Energy’s (SQZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($2.86) price objective on the stock.

Serica Energy Price Performance

SQZ stock opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.24) on Tuesday. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of £687.61 million, a P/E ratio of 653.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is 8,518.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Serica Energy

In other Serica Energy news, insider Martin Copeland bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £35,150 ($44,674.63). 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

