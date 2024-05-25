Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,352,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,527. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

