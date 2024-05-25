Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded by Wedbush to Hold

Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FOUR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.33.

NYSE FOUR traded up $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $68.29. 1,564,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.85 million. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at $19,546,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 49,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

