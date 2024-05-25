Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $74.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $67.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Get Shopify alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Shopify Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of SHOP opened at $56.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Shopify has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.