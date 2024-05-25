Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.05

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 320841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$201.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.77.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$82.55 million during the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.164271 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sierra Metals

In other news, Director J. Alberto Arias sold 114,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total transaction of C$67,398.93. Insiders have sold 427,561 shares of company stock worth $261,733 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.