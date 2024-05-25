Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Down 7.4%

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 72,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 214,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,798,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,575,000. Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after acquiring an additional 595,250 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its stake in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

