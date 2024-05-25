SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.99

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.99 and last traded at C$13.05, with a volume of 3679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.22. The stock has a market cap of C$109.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.57.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.