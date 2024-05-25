Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,134,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,713,000 after buying an additional 79,180 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,994,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,771,000 after buying an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,989,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,977,000 after buying an additional 148,290 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,667,000 after buying an additional 158,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,410,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.6 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.03. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.44 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 47.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 7.61%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.