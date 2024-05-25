Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Shares Up 8.9%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 139,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 42,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

