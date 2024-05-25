Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $325,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $7,642,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $5.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.92. 539,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $309.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.20. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $338.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,372. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

