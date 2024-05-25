Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $345,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $124.23. 1,354,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.48. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 85.40%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

