Skopos Labs Inc. Invests $533,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

CVS stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.54. 11,725,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,230,286. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

