Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New $407,000 Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,502,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $153,532,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after purchasing an additional 229,831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 32,275.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,489,000 after purchasing an additional 220,764 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,671,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $410.60. The company had a trading volume of 498,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.66. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $298.86 and a 1-year high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

