Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New $439,000 Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,137 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 286,711 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 24,145 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574,820 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,426,000 after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,385,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,057,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.07 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

