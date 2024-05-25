Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New $598,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 178,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.9% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 63,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.7% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.63. 4,786,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,277,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.41.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,627.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,833.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $958,704.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,057 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

