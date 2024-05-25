Skopos Labs Inc. Makes New Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Synopsys by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 84,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,442,000 after buying an additional 30,581 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Synopsys by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.18.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SNPS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $587.40. The stock had a trading volume of 725,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,899. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.83 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.95. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total value of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc N. Casper acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.