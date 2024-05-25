Skopos Labs Inc. Takes $359,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,066.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total transaction of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

AutoZone stock traded up $15.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,792.90. 93,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,881. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,009.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,827.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

