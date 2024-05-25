SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $543.54

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.54 and traded as low as $518.00. SMC shares last traded at $524.51, with a volume of 709 shares.

SMC Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $542.02.

SMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.