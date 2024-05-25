Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 43.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $156.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,026,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,169. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.31. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,614.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

