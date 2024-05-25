SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Raymond James currently has $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.83.

SouthState Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.75. SouthState has a 52-week low of $62.09 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SouthState by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of SouthState by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 1.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 78,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SouthState by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 159,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

