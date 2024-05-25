S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in S&P Global by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,862,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,728,000 after acquiring an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,060,000 after acquiring an additional 279,633 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $438.24. 661,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.77 and a 200-day moving average of $427.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $461.16.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.