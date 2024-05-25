SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 1,266,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

