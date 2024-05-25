Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.88

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 208,009 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $370.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportsman’s Warehouse

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $38,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

