Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Down 5.5%

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.27 and last traded at $33.60. 126,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 422,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.23.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

