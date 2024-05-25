STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Barclays

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

