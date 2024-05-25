StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
StealthGas Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of GASS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 163,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,174. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than StealthGas
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What are earnings reports?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.