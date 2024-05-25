StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

StealthGas Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of GASS traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 163,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,174. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $266.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $30.83 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $399,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

