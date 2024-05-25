Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Shares of SPLP stock remained flat at $39.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,830. Steel Partners has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $805.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10,068.71.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $476.35 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

