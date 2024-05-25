Stephen Winchell Sells 7,283 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen Winchell sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $20,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 421,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,036.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Winchell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, Stephen Winchell sold 19,665 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $63,714.60.

NASDAQ HNST traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.75. 923,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,936. The company has a market cap of $271.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.91. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $90.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HNST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Honest by 1.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Honest by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Honest by 57.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

