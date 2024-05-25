StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

AUMN opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.