StockNews.com Downgrades General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Hold

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

NYSE GM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,134,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,422 shares of company stock worth $3,085,372. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 233.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 177,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 124,276 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in General Motors by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 164,083 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $910,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 252,561 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,750,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

