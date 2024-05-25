StockNews.com Downgrades Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLPC opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. Preformed Line Products has a 52-week low of $104.96 and a 52-week high of $184.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.07. The firm has a market cap of $646.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

