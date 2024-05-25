StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CULP opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

