StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of CULP opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. Culp has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Culp had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $60.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Culp will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
