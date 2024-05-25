StockNews.com Lowers TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.65. TFS Financial has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 million.

In related news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,017.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,017.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,868 shares of company stock valued at $349,584. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 433,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 113,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,298,000 after buying an additional 31,130 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TFS Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

