StockNews.com Upgrades Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

APTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of APTO stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTO. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

