Stratasys (SSYS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Stratasys has set its FY24 guidance at $0.12-0.19 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 0.120-0.190 EPS.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $156.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Stratasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stratasys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.06. 357,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,066. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.
