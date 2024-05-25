Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,007 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Strategic Education worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Strategic Education by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,595 shares of company stock worth $1,715,264 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ STRA traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 162,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,986. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.02 million. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 56.87%.

STRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

