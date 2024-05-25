Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Holdings Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 129,078 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 38.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 22,673 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1,548.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

SPH traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $19.13. 64,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,441. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $22.33. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $498.09 million for the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.