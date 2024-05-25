Sui (SUI) Price Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sui (SUI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $94.18 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sui token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001541 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sui has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,339,196,966 tokens. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,339,196,965.7338886 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.0754301 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 260 active market(s) with $136,749,799.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

