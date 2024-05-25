Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Shares Down 2.3%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 15.72 and last traded at 15.72. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at 16.10.
Sumco Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.17.
Sumco Company Profile
Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
