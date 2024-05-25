Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Up 0.4%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.65). 114,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 177,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.65).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.81 million, a P/E ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.62.

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

