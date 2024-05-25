Supreme (LON:SUP) Shares Up 0.4%

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.65). 114,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 177,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.50 ($1.65).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUP
Supreme Stock Up 1.5 %
Supreme Company Profile
Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.
