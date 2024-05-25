Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Down 0.7%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRSGet Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.73. 1,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter.

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones.

