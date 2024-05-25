Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.73. 2,767,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,891,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Suzano alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Suzano

Suzano Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 760,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 74,159 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the third quarter valued at $7,301,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Suzano by 14.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 656,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 81,264 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 647,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after buying an additional 198,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,760,000. 2.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.