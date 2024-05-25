Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Major Shareholder David A. Ladensohn Sells 50,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David A. Ladensohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 985,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $64.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $426,752,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 1,826.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 361,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,253,000 after purchasing an additional 342,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth $12,219,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

