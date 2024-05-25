Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Major Shareholder David A. Ladensohn Sells 50,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
David A. Ladensohn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 26th, David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24.
Symbotic Stock Performance
Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 985,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $64.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYM
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Symbotic
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.