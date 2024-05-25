T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $166.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,722,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,581. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total transaction of $31,936,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686,227,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,438,382,592.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.85, for a total transaction of $31,936,003.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686,227,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,438,382,592.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,931,853.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,829,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,065,505. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,424,000 after buying an additional 60,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 32,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

