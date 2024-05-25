Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 707,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,815. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,617.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

