Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.67

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.67 and last traded at $19.67, with a volume of 663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.5657 dividend. This is a boost from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

