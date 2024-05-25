TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,579,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 1,893.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 79,525 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,042,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,760. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

